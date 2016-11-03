National Democratic Alliance State vice chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to completely overhaul the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) norms and guidelines, prohibiting funds to religious institutions, and permit only donations for specific purposes like health, skill development which are verifiable and credible.

The Home Ministry should undertake audit and investigation of FCRA funds received and the bona fides of the recipients of these funds so far, and the identification of Salafist NGOs amongst these and conduct a thorough inquiry into the end use of these funds.

Regarding the Home Ministry’s decision to take action against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, Mr. Chandrasekhar said “the decision to take action against him for his objectionable and subversive statements and also looking at declaring his NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), as an “unlawful association” is a decisive step to clamp down on individuals and institutions which are being funded from overseas.