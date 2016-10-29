District Employability Centre to organise the fair ‘Lakshya 2016’ on Nov. 5

More than 40 private sector companies will hire young, bright, and ambitious people for various positions, mostly entry-level ones, at the job fair to be organised by the District Employability Centre on November 5.

Anjali S. Nair, centre head, told The Hindu that the companies would be hiring around 3,000 people at the fair, named ‘Lakshya 2016’.

The centre, an initiative of the Labour Department’s District Employment Exchange, aims to provide an interface between private sector employers and trained and educated job seekers in the district, she said.

The companies participating in the fair are from a spectrum of areas including software, insurance and financial services, jewellery, automobile, consumer product manufacture, healthcare and hospitality. Among the 44 employers expected to show up are Muthoot, Malabar Group, Joy Alukkas, Eram Group, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Bheema, and Aster.

A sizeable number of jobs on offer are for sales and marketing as well as customer service. One jewellery group is planning to hire 150 junior sales executives to man their sales counters, while another aims to find 400 customer service staffers. Nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, automobile engineers, and junior management executives are some of the positions available. Those who have already registered with the centre also can attend the fair. Newcomers should get spot registration done.

The employability centre helps fresh job seekers improve their employability quotient by offering training in communication, soft skills, and interview techniques. Officials at the centre pointed out that a major handicap among job seekers, even the highly qualified ones, was poor English language skills. Because of this, they often fail to express themselves effectively and confidently. For most new-generation jobs, communication skills and a confident and pleasant personality are essential.