Chaos as Mayor turns down UDF demand that the council congratulate its candidate in Areekad by-poll

The ruling LDF’s defeat in Friday’s by-election in the Areekad division had an echo at the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation council meeting on Monday, with the Opposition demanding the Mayor’s resignation accepting moral responsibility for the defeat.

Congress councillor P.M. Niyas had sought permission for an adjournment motion in this regard and demanded that the council congratulate the winning UDF candidate S.V.S.M. Shameel.

However, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran turned down the request, leading to chaos. Thereafter, the council was suspended for half an hour.

When the meeting resumed, the Mayor stood by his decision on the grounds that such a motion was against the rules of the council. Upon this, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Road accidents

Later, the council went into detailed discussions on road accidents caused by over-speeding and use of air horns, which have been banned.

CPI(M) councillor T.C. Bijuraj asked the Mayor to convene a meeting of the police, PWD, RTO, and the Motor Vehicles Department to find a solution to the issue.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) councillor Thomas Mathew pointed out the absence of footpaths, while Congress Councillor P.M. Suresh Babu said footpaths were being dug up at certain locations.

JDU councillor P. Kishenchand said Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) had been digging up footpaths without the Corporation’s permission.

BJP councillor Nambidi Narayanan highlighted the need for covering slabs for many drains.

Congress Councillor K.C. Shobhita alleged that Reliance Telecom had set up power houses encroaching on Florican Road.

The Mayor said the issue of over-speeding would be brought to the attention of the authorities concerned. He also ordered an inquiry into allegations levelled by Mr. Suresh Babu and Ms. Shobhita.

The council later passed a 116-point agenda.

