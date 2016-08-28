On a learning adventure

Children take part in an adventure camp on the Gender Park premises in the city on Saturday.- PHOTO: K. RAGESH

The children of Government Boys’ Home and Girls’ Home at Vellimadukunnu had an eventful day on Saturday, sliding down ropes and jumping from treetops. And under the watchful eyes of skilled trainers, the children completed the tasks assigned to them with élan.

Thirty children, 15 from each Home, are taking part in the two-day adventure camp organised by Delhi-based OD Alternatives on the premises of the Gender Park at Vellimadukunnu. The OD Alternatives is specialised in imparting interpersonal and leadership skills among children as well as employees of corporate houses.

The camp titled ‘The Hero’s Journey’ includes various adventure activities, some that have to be undertaken alone, while others in teams. The concept is to encourage experiential learning among the participants, and to enrich their creativity and communication skills.

‘The Hero’s Journey’ in the context of literature is what constitutes the plot of any story — where a person leading a very comfortable life meets sudden challenges in his/her life, overcomes them and comes back to life victorious. The concept developed by American scholar Joseph Campbell gets a new meaning in the hands of Rinchu Sandeep and her team.

“We have organised 20 batches of the adventure workshop so far. But it was inaccessible to the low income groups so far as it is a bit expensive. Under the Compassionate Kozhikode Programme, many well-wishers have come forward to fund the camp for the children of the Government Homes”, said Sandeep N.B., OD Alternatives coordinator.

Camp location

The camp is usually held in a remote location, mostly in the forests of Nelliyampathy, Ponmudi or Wayanad, where there is no mobile connectivity. This is to separate participants from the rest of the world for the duration of the camp. “But here, 26 acres of the Social Justice Department complex is as good as a remote location and we have enough avenues for our tasks here,” Mr. Sandeep added.

The camp concludes on Sunday.