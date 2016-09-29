The frogs are no longer enjoying the view of the sky through the narrow mouth of the well. They have already come out of the well and started exploring the world. Neither is the human fantasies caught inside the bubble of life. Smitha G.S. has let them free.

‘Inner Landscapes’, an exhibition of paintings by this Kozhikode-based artist, is a study on the prickly features of the life around, especially through the eyes of the small organisms around. The exhibition features around 15 paintings, all acrylic on canvas and prepared following a distinct style.

Smitha has chosen the world of insects and other small organisms like lizards and chameleons, that most artists mindlessly avoid, to explain her views on life. The crickets, the fireflies, the spiders, the crabs, the butterflies and dragon flies have different stories to tell.

“Life is full of thorns and there is no point ignoring them,” Smitha explains why she has included thorny and dry landscapes in her pictures. She has also hinted about the female thirst for freedom and safety in some of the pictures.

A salient feature of Smitha’s paintings is the use of blue and violet as background. “Night is when I unleash my creativity. Free from all external disturbances I can concentrate well. Blue is the colour of night. And crickets are an indispensable part of it.”

Smitha was trained at Universal Arts School in Kozhikode and has taken part in various art camps and group exhibitions. Her only solo exhibition before the current one was held at Kochi a few months ago.

The exhibition that began on September 24 at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in the city will conclude on Friday.