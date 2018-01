more-in

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi in association with N.P. Mohammed commemoration committee is organising N.P. Mohammed commemoration at Hotel Nalanada in Kozhikode on Wednesday. A seminar on ‘writing and administration’ will be held on the occasion. Writers Rajendran Edathumkara, Hameed Chennamangalur, and T.V. Madhu will speak on various topics. Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz will inaugurate the commemoration session at 5 p.m, a press release said.