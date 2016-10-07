A long-pending demand of qualified architects’ community to entrust them with the authority to approve building plans and reduce the tedious department-level procedures involved has been approved by the government as measures are in full swing to come out with a swift policy-level declaration on the new move.

Full support

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who listened to a suggestion raised in this regard by architect N.M. Salim during an interaction at Gateway Hotel here on Thursday, said the government was in full support of the idea and a policy-level decision on the same after clearing various department-level procedures would be taken at the earliest.

Through various memoranda, the architects’ fraternity had raised the issue before the Chief Minister several times pointing out the hurdles in winning approval for building plans from various local bodies and higher authorities.

They had also explained that the delay in getting plan approvals from government authorities was playing spoilsport in the completion of several projects and thereby causing huge financial burden and disappointment to the investors in the sector.

The Chief Minister, who admitted the architects’ struggle in the area and the huge loss faced by the investors in the sector, said the government wanted to settle the crisis at the earliest to speed up development in the sector.

“To ensure a transparent operation, the government will come up with a separate regulation for such approved architects, either by limiting the number of projects one can approve within a particular period or any other possible system of checks and balances in the area,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister also promised attempts on the part of the government to introduce a single window system where entrepreneurs could clear all formalities related to new industrial ventures on fast track.

Demand

Kozhikode’s demand to develop the Karipur international airport and the plea to include in the SmartCity project would be considered with priority, he said.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran presided over the function organised by a collective of leading businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors from the city.

Representatives of various associations submitted their demands based on the priority for the immediate consideration of the government.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan was present.