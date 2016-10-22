Now, a ‘Grand Challenge’ awaits start-ups in city

Young entrepreneurs to vie for honour at ‘Bosch DNA Grand Challenge’ in city tomorrow

Kochi-based Maker Village, one of India’s largest incubators, will team up with Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, to host the ‘Bosch DNA Grand Challenge’ for electronics start-up companies.

At an event to be organised at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday as part of its techno-management festival ‘Tatva’, young entrepreneurs will take up exciting challenges intended to encourage innovations in electronics product design and development.

Maker Village is a state-of-the-art public-private partnership (PPP) model incubator associated with the Union government, State government, Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM-K), Startup Village, and Bosch. The Bosch Group is a leading supplier of technology and services in the fields of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology.

Prof. Lyla Das of NIT-C will deliver the keynote address on ‘Role of Incubators’. The event, scheduled to begin at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, will have brainstorming sessions on ‘Regional development on the growth of technology-based small enterprises’ and ‘Vision of electronic start-ups’. Rohan Kalani, operations director of Maker Village, and Sanoj Somasundaran, general manager (hardware) Bosch, will introduce the challenge during the event, it said.

The best solutions will be selected and offered pre-incubation for three months at Maker Village to develop a prototype. Bosch will sponsor the pre-incubation.

Teams that successfully demonstrate the prototype will be declared winners. Each winning team will get a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh and incubation at Maker Village for a year. Students can register at https://goo.gl/forms/xhI55h7UC9zWTWDI2 for participation.

We will give participants five challenges. The solution to the problem statement should fall under the categories of smart city solutions, Internet of Things, wearables, robotics, and embedded electronic products.

Rohan Kalani,

Operations director,

Maker Village