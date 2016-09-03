Just days after the Kerala High Court issued an order for the three Bangladeshi women who have been staying at the Mahila Mandiram in Kozhikode for eight years to be sent back home, the fourth woman staying at the After Care Home too has received the nod.

The fourth woman will get to go home much earlier that the first three, as she will be accompanied to the India-Bangladesh border by police personnel from the Nadakkavu station on Saturday.

The organisation, Arm of Joy, had procured travel permits for all the four women early in June. But it was only the first three who got the nod from the High Court as the fourth woman’s case was registered in Bengaluru and hence needed approval from the Karnataka Police. However, the district administration sprung into action soon after the court order to ensure that the fourth woman was not held back.

Travel permits

This is the second time the four women are getting travel permits through the intervention of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The first travel permit expired on April 24. The women could not be sent back then despite desperate attempts by the organisation due to various technicalities. Later, the women wrote to the Governor of Kerala regarding their plight, and the State Human Rights Commission also intervened in the issue.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh High Commission procured written affidavits from the District Magistrates of the respective home districts of the women that arrangements could be made for them to testify in court through video conference when their cases are brought up for hearing. This further helped in clearing hurdles.

The authorities were under pressure as the second travel permit expires on September 14.

GREEN SIGNAL

Army of Joy had procured travel permits for the four women in June

Only first three got High Court nod; fourth woman’s case was registered in Bengaluru