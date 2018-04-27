No-Horn Day observed

more-in

Releasing stickers and conducting awareness classes, the Motor Vehicles Department in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Association of Otolaryngologists of India (AOI) observed No-Horn Day on Thursday as part of the 29th Road Safety Week campaign.

The district-level sensitisation campaign was conducted on the Kozhikode beach. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the event. Stickers highlighting the impact of sound pollution were also distributed as part of the observance.

Awareness session

In the morning, the Motor Vehicles Department hosted an awareness session highlighting the impact of noise pollution and the health issues caused by it. The role of high noise in worsening hypertension and sleep disorders were also discussed at the seminar led by O.S. Rajendran, State president of AOI and Dileep Kumar of IMA. Addressing the seminar, Regional Transport Officer C.J. Paulson said MVD squads had decided to initiate stringent action against vehicles fitted with banned categories of horns. The use of altered silencers too would be traced as part of the road safety week observance, he added. The No-Horn Day awareness events were organised in a humble way even as restrictions on hosting public events continued in the wake of the prohibitory orders issued by the city police to curb post-social media hartal issues. The district-level safety week observance will draw to a close on April 30.