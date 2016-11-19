Banks putting ceiling on withdrawal after they run out of cash

With ATM counters failing to meet the surging demand, people thronged banks across the city to withdraw cash on Friday as well. Though most banks dispensed sums that customers asked for, there were instances of some banks putting a ceiling after they ran out of cash.

A public sector bank limited the amount of withdrawal to Rs.5,000 (instead of Rs.24,000), prompting customers to protest. But in most banks, transactions were a smooth affair. Though there was not much of a decrease in rush, much fewer people came to exchange old notes. Some had to be sent back as their fingers had been marked with indelible ink.

“They admitted that they had exchanged notes before,” T. Sethumadhavan Nair, Assistant General Manager, SBT, told The Hindu . “We are still awaiting the arrival of the new Rs.500 notes, which will ease pressure on ATM counters considerably,” he added.

Meanwhile, SBI continued to serve customers through its mobile cash dispensing units. “After going to places such as the Govt. Medical College and NIT-C over the last few days, we will travel to rural areas like Iringal and Chemancheri on Saturday,” said M. Santhosh Kumar, Chief Manager, Regional Businesses Office, SBI. “There will be an exclusive counter for senior citizens at our main branch at Mananchira on Monday,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malayalam film Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan arrived in cinemas. Its release had to be postponed because of demonetisation. “We sold around 90 per cent of tickets,” said A.P. Hubail, manager, Film City.

