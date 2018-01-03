No electoral truck with Cong, says Pinarayi

more-in

Ruling out an electoral truck with the Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indicated that the Left parties would form an alliance with like-minded secular forces to take on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar at the national level.

Inaugurating the three-day district conference of the CPI(M) here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said that the BJP-led government at the Centre followed in the footsteps of the previous UPA regime. As such, the Left parties cannot have an electoral understanding with the Congress which initiated and supports the neo-liberal economic policies.

“Electoral alliances are based on policies. In that case, the Congress and the BJP are no different. The Congress cannot evolve alternative politics along with the Left parties in the fight against the BJP,” he observed.

The Chief Minister’s two-hour inaugural address comes at a time when the Polit Bureau is preparing the draft political resolution to be placed before the upcoming 22nd Party Congress to be held in Hyderabad from April 18 to 22. For the record, the PB had in October last overruled a proposal by a section from the party backed by general secretary Sitaram Yechury to amend the political line to ally with the Congress. Later, the central committee, which was divided on the issue, authorised the PB to prepare the draft political resolution.

Mr. Vijayan said that an electoral alliance between the Left parties and the Congress would be of no use after the polls as the party that stood for neo-liberal policies would be fighting another party that had adopted the same policies. “The Congress had criticised the Left parties for not joining the grand alliance against the BJP in Bihar. What is the political stand of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar now?” he asked, adding that the Left parties wanted to create an alternative political platform to fight the BJP.

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, Mr. Vijayan said that the Centre had adopted policies framed by the Rashtriya Sweyamsevak Sangh.

Since the measures to tackle the financial crisis failed after the flawed execution of demonetisation and GST, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar have been dividing people on religious lines. Their fundamental agenda is to implement Hindutva by destroying India’s pluralistic values, parliamentary form of democracy and federalism and throttling dissenting voices, he said.