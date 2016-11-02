Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P.K. Krishnadas has demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the bomb blast occurred at the Malappuram collectorate on Tuesday.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the incident was ‘not accidental.’ “It could either be a reaction or an act of vengeance to the killing of eight activists of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in Madhya Pradesh.” The incident revealed that the outlawed SIMI and its offshoots had an active presence in the State, he said.