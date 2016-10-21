M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Mayor Thottathil Raveendran during the inauguration of platform shelters at the Kozhikode railway station on Thursday.— Photo: K. RAGESH

M.K. Raghavan, MP, inaugurates 18 shelters at railway station, built at a cost of Rs.2 crore

The newly constructed 18 platform shelters at Kozhikode railway station were thrown open to the public on Thursday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, inaugurated the project, which was completed at a cost of Rs.2 crore sanctioned by the State government.

The new shelters were constructed on platform number one and four. Quality aluminium sheets were used to complete the works. The lack of proper roofing over platforms had troubled passengers during the monsoon.

Mr. Raghavan said the pending electrification works on the Shornur-Mangaluru stretch would be completed by December-end. “Steps are in full swing to start MEMU service from Kozhikode station and to complete the installation of an escalator on platform number four,” he added.

Parking facility

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Naresh Lalvani said the existing parking facility at the Kozhikode railway station would be improved along with other essential services for passengers. He said the Railways would consider the opening of a new restaurant near platform number four.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, senior Railway officers and the representatives of various rail users’ forums were present during the inaugural function.