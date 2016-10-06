: The draft Kerala Health Policy, aimed at revamping the health-care system in the State against the backdrop of a spike in communicable and lifestyle diseases, will be ready by the middle of next month.

“We hope to present the draft policy to the Health Minister by mid-November,” B. Ekbal, who heads the high-power committee that is tasked with formulating the policy, told The Hindu . “The draft policy will most likely be presented to the Assembly in the next session.”

Dr. Ekbal said he believes the LDF government has the political will to adopt and implement the policy, which will recommend drastic changes in the current health-care system. The fact that the LDF government set up the committee in a few weeks after it assumed power shows the importance the government attaches to the health sector. Health is a one of the four thrust areas of the new government, he noted.

He said the committee was seeking the views of a spectrum of organisations, experts and individuals concerned with healthcare. Already, it had held consultations with 51 organisations. In the next phase, the committee would hold public hearings in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. Dr. Ekbal pointed out that the overwhelming opinion at the consultations so far had been to prioritise primary health care, revive the defunct `family doctor’ system, scale up disease prevention and promote healthy lifestyles.

Communicable diseases

The policy would give priority to the prevention of communicable diseases as a host of such diseases had emerged across the State in recent years. Another area would be lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, which were rising alarmingly.

Cutting down on the healthcare expenses would be an important area of the people’s health policy as the cost of medical treatment had leapfrogged. “We will also look into the availability of drugs and see if at least a reasonable number of drugs could be produced within the State,” Dr. Ekbal said. The committee is also likely to recommend strengthening the three-tier system with district hospitals and medical college hospitals acting as tertiary care centres.