Additional fire engine, equipment for deep water rescue operations sought

The multi-storey office building currently under construction for the Mukkom fire station will be ready for opening by January next. Since 1999, the station has been functioning in a rented house along Augustianmoozhi road without having any standard facility to accommodate around 40 personnel, including the Home Guards.

Station officer K.P. Jayachandran said the date of opening the new building would be finalised later in consultation with the senior officers and people’s representatives from the region. “Ahead of the opening, we need to complete the last phase of construction that mainly includes the electrification works. It has already been awarded to a contractor from Malappuram district and we hope to complete it in two months,” he added.

For the much awaited project, the State government had sanctioned Rs.3 crore to the department. With the opening of the new building, the department would be able to save the monthly rental of Rs.5,900. Officials said the project was approved by the government after noticing a spurt in the number of emergency service requests from various rural areas of Kozhikode. Also, it was one of the major stations that catered frequently to the emergency requests of villagers from the neighbouring Malappuram district, they explained.

Equipment required

Along with the new office, the rescue team here has also appealed the department to sanction an additional fire engine with other basic equipment for deep water rescue operations.

Though the Mukkom station is frequently contacted for rescue operations in rivers, the rescue team is yet to get own scuba diving apparatus. There is also no dinghy with outboard motor at the station.

Officials from the station said they had already handed over the details of additional requirements, including the sanctioning of Quick Response Vehicles that would be able to move fast on the hilly terrain, to senior department officers for consideration.

Replacement of some of the old tools like hydraulic cutters and pumps should be done at the earliest as no Annual Maintenance Contract was in force to get it repaired, they pointed out.

