Patrolling squads in action to track errant drivers

Close on the heels of the recent road accident deaths in which the private bus drivers were accused of having key involvement, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has pressed into service its three patrolling units with sufficient number of Motor Vehicle Inspectors to act tough on noticing complaints on errant driving in the city.

The patrolling units functioning under the direct monitoring of the Regional Transport Officer will also conduct surprise inspections to audit the fitness of private transport vehicles and initiate spot action in case of noticing violations.

Regional Transport Officer C. J. Paulson says the special squads have been directed to conduct close inspections in all parts of the city as part of a special drive launched on October 14 for strengthening road safety measures. The suspension of vehicle fitness certificate will be the main spot action if unfit vehicles are used for service. In case of accidents caused due to reckless driving, the permit of the vehicle too will be suspended along with other penalising actions, he added.

In the last six days’ drive, the patrolling squads cancelled the fitness certificate of five private buses in Kozhikode district. The certificates were cancelled mainly on noticing serious mechanical faults. The owners of around 60 private buses were fined for violation of various MVD rules, including the tampering of speed governors and fixing banned air horns, during the term. A total fine of Rs.35,500 was imposed on them.

MVD officials said all the speed detection cameras installed on the National Highways in various spots were all fully functional to track the speedsters, hit-and-run cases and those who jump the signal lights. The special drive launched in the wake of the recent accidents would go on till October 21, they added.