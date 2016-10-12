Flay ‘registration of cases for conducting religious classes’

Two Muslim organisations have urged the government to check the alleged rising tendency in the police to isolate and discriminate against Muslim-run educational institutions.

The Ithihadul Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM) in a statement said a conscious move was on to brand Muslim institutions as ‘terrorist.’ In the name of searching for terrorists, cases were being fabricated against Muslim institutions and people of the community.

The police were, on the basis of hearsay and without proper investigation, were targeting Muslim educational institutions, the ISM alleged.

Moral education

Religious classes given along with general curriculum in private schools run by those from Muslim community were being branded as communal. Most private schools in the State run by religious organisations have been giving moral and religious teachings along with the general curriculum.

But those schools run by Muslim organisations and individuals were now being isolated and discriminated against by the police, the ISM alleged.

Like Central agencies

The Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (KNM) in a statement alleged that the Kerala police too were following the line of certain Central investigation agencies in discriminating against Muslim community and institutions.

Foisting cases against Muslim schools and their owners for conducting religious and moral classes was atrocious, it said.

Against fundamentalism

The KNM said that some politicians were taking potshots against its organisations.

It claimed that the KNM had taken a strong stand against religious fundamentalism and had taken efforts to take young men off the fundamentalist path. Now the KNM was being harassed and labelled wrongly for the actions of certain individuals who had strayed away from it long ago.