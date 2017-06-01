MP: Centre infringing on beliefs of minorities

more-in

The Union government is trying to gain political mileage by intruding into the religious feelings of minority communities by restricting the sale and slaughter of cattle, P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, who is also the general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has alleged.

“The Centre is trying to portray that a majority of people who eat beef are Dalits and minorities, especially Muslims. This seems to be a strategy to win elections,” he said.

He said that beef was the cheapest source of nutrition for the poor. Almost 70 per cent of the population in the country were non-vegetarians. The beef exports from the country were worth over ₹25,000 crore.

“The unthoughtful and hasty decision of the government will affect all these segments and hit the economy hard,” he claimed.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the restrictions were also an infringement of the federal rights of the States. He supported the proposal of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to bring in a law to counter them. The IUML leader claimed that the efforts to portray the Central decision as a step against animal cruelty were not factually correct. “We have several laws to prevent cruelty against animals. We don’t need a new set of restrictions for the purpose,” he said.

Political alternative

The national committee of the IUML would meet in Kozhikode on June 4 to deliberate on the efforts to stitch together a political alternative to the National Democratic Alliance government.

It was a follow-up to a meeting held in New Delhi recently attended by leaders of non-Congress and non-BJP parties.

Vizhinjam project

Asked about the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) observations on the Vizhinjam project, the IUML leader claimed that there was no corruption involved in the project.

“It cannot be proved that there was corruption in the project based only on the CAG report. The government has ordered a judicial probe. Let them investigate,” he said.

He condemned the State government’s reported move to announce the liquor policy without consulting other political parties. It was not advisable to denotify State Highways to allow operations of liquor outlets. “The people of the State don’t want liquor outlets on State Highways. Our party will take up this issue and launch a campaign,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.