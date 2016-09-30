State cites poor capital as reason behind decision; IUML terms it a politically motivated step

Protest is brewing against the State government’s move to disband the Calicut Development Authority (CDA), with the opposition Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) terming it politically motivated.

Releasing the draft of the Kozhikode Urban Area Master Plan, Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel had announced that the government would dissolve Calicut, Kollam, and Thrissur Development Authorities, and that their assets would be merged with the respective local self- governing bodies.

While the CDA will be merged with the Kozhikode Corporation, the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority and the Greater Cochin Development Authority will not be dissolved, as they have been functioning with substantial capital for long.

Former CDA Chairman and IUML district general secretary N.C. Aboobacker said the reasons cited by the State government for dissolving the body defied logic. “The government had decided to disband the CDA and later established a reason for its move. That the CDA does not posses assets of its own is not true. Its property, worth over Rs.500 crore, is spread across the Kozhikode region,” he added.

He said the previous UDF government had allotted Rs.20 crore for various development projects. “The assets of the CDA was restored in 2013 after it was dissolved by the previous Left government. Now, the government is spreading lies,” Mr. Aboobacker alleged.

Meanwhile, sources in the government said officials had already received an informal communication, asking them to be ready to wind up the body. “So far, no file has come from the Secretariat. Almost all employees want the government to rescind its decision,” a senior officer said.

However, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said the party would not take a stand on the issue, as it was part of the government’s policy.

A cloud of uncertainty had been looming over the future of the CDA after the LDF government assumed office. The previous LDF government had dissolved the CDA on March 30, 2007.

Subsequently, all its moveable and immovable assets were transferred to the Kozhikode Corporation, while the employees were shifted to a special cell of the civic body.