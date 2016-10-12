Mounting menace:A tender has been floated by the Kozhikode Corporation for the takeover of the plastic recycling plant at West Hill.— File photo

CRDHHE facilitating the source-level management project piloted in six wards

More agencies should come forward to help implement the source-level waste management programme of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. “We need to implement the programme in more wards to avoid piling up of waste. It would be easier with the help of more agencies,” said Health Standing Committee chairman K.V. Baburaj.

The Centre for Research and Development in Health, Hygiene and Environment (CRDHHE) is facilitating the project, which is being piloted in six wards now.

It has been rather successful in all the six wards though there was a problem of worm infestation in the beginning. “The worms were formed when the garbage is left open for flies or when not enough quantity of the Inoculum mixture is used. We addressed that problem through awareness programmes,” Mr. Baburaj said.

Meanwhile, 26 other wards of the Corporation are getting ready for the project. The plastic waste in all these wards have been collected and transported to Karnataka under the aegis of waste management experts ‘Niravu’. Henceforth, the residents have been asked to clean and store the plastic waste for six months before the next collection drive. Committees have been formed in 35 other wards to initiate plastic collection, Mr. Baburaj said.

Recycling plant

A tender has been floated for the takeover of the plastic recycling plant at West Hill. The participants of the tender have demanded money from the Corporation to take over the plant. But since the Corporation is not ready for that, negotiations are going on. ‘Niravu’ as well as the Plastic Products Manufacturers Association have shown interest in the plant, he said.