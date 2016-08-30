For a bright future:The new master plan, the third one for Kozhikode, will be valid for the next 20 years.

People in the city can give their opinions on the plan for two months

Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel will officially release the master plan for Kozhikode urban area at the Town Hall here on September 11.

An exhibition will be held to mark the publication of the 300-page draft master plan. From that day, the people would give their opinions on the master plan prepared for Kozhikode Corporation, Feroke and Ramanattukara municipalities and Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats, Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik said.

The Joint Town Planning Committee (JTPC) chaired by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran had been planning to make the publication of the master plan eventful by roping in the Minister for the release function. The document is being readied for publication in the State gazette. Getting the opinion of the citizens was a two-month statutory procedure, Mr. Malik, who is also the JTPC member-secretary, said.

The new master plan, the third one for Kozhikode, would be valid for the next 20 years. However, it would be reviewed every five years, if necessary.

At present, the Kozhikode urban area relies upon the master plan prepared by the Calicut Development Authority in 1980. It was valid only till 2001, but was still being used.

The Chief Town Planner had approved as many as 75 amendments to the draft of the master plan last year. More amendments would be incorporated, if required, after getting suggestions from the public. However, the core structure of the master plan would not be altered, Mr. Malik said.