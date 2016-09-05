The District Employability Centre functioning under the District Employment Exchange will organise a mega job fair, Lakshya-2016, at West Hill Government Engineering College here on September 24.

Arrangements will be made to invite around 40 leading recruiters from the private sector to conduct interviews.

Officials attached to the Employability Centre say they hope to provide placement assistance to around 3,000 candidates through the fair. “Youths who are qualified in Information Technology, Banking, Accounting, Automobile, Hospitality, Insurance, Education and Business Management will be able to make use of the opportunity,” they add.

Only candidates who have registered their names and submitted details of their educational qualifications to the Employability Centre will be allowed to attend the fair. The registration procedures are currently under way and it will be open till September 9. A registration fee of Rs.250 will be collected from the applicants. Candidates will be issued special identity cards to be produced at the time of the interviews.

The interviews are mainly for candidates between the age group of 18 and 35.