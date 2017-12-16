‘Medical Commission Bill will encourage quacks’

more-in

The Kerala State branch of the Medical Students’ Network of the Indian Medical Association has opposed the Union government’s move to set up a National Medical Commission (NMC), replacing the Medical Council of India (MCI).

In a press release here on Saturday, Sabari Nath R., chairman of the network, said many clauses in the Bill proposed to be placed in Parliament were detrimental to public health. The Bill takes away the stipulation that one needs to have MBBS to practice modern medicine. He alleged that this would accelerate quackery. It also brings in an additional Schedule IV through which the government could recognise any one who can practise modern medicine.

Mr. Sabari Nath pointed out that the proposed EXIT exam for MBBS graduates was an insult to the medical profession and the country’s youth.

After undergoing the course approved by the government with the syllabus prescribed by the MCI and qualifying the exams conducted by universities, the students will be forced to write one more exam with no scientific basis to enable them to get licence to practise.

On the one hand, there had been complaints that the country did not have even half the number of qualified doctors it needs. On the other, those qualifying legitimately were deprived of the right to practise, leaving the back door open for quacks, Mr. Sabari Nath said. The organisation is planning to approach MPs to sensitise them about the issue, he added.