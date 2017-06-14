Master plan for mental health centre in 3 months

more-in

The State government will appoint a consultant and an architect to implement the proposed master plan for the development of the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode.

The first meeting of the Institute of Mental Health Trust chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday decided that the comprehensive plan for the development of the centre would be prepared within three months.

The rehabilitation centre set up by the Kozhikode district panchayat in Kakkoor will also be part of the plan. The Trust aims at a development plan that would cost around ₹400 crore. The plan will be carried out with private partnership in stages.

The meeting also reached a consensus regarding the appointment of an officer on special duty to facilitate the implementation of the plan. District Collector U.V. Jose suggested that a senior IAS or IRS officer be appointed to the post. M.K. Raghavan, MP, MLAs M.K. Muneer, A. Pradeep Kumar and V.K.C. Mammad Koya, district panchayat president Babu Parasseri and Mayor Thottathil Raveendran took part in the meeting besides the District Collector and hospital superintendent N. Rajendran.