Meetings being held in wards to create awareness

The Joint Town Planning Committee (JTPC) has received only a moderate response from citizens to the draft of the ‘Masterplan for Kozhikode Urban Area 2035’ released by Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel last month.

Citizens have been urged to give suggestions on the master plan in accordance with a two-month statutory procedure. “We have received some positive suggestions and opinions from the public. The feedback is moderate so far. So we decided to organise small meetings in different wards to make the people aware about the importance of the master plan,” said Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik, who is also the secretary of the JTPC.

The first of these meetings began at Eranhikkal on Saturday morning. Similar meetings will be held at Mankkavu, Kozhikode Bypass, Meechanda and Beypore Assembly constituency in the coming days. Elected representatives, local leaders representing different parties and social and cultural activists have been roped in to give emphasis to these meetings.

Officials have been expecting a healthy feedback right from the day the 400-page master plan was released on September 11. An exhibition was also organised to mark its publication on that day.

The draft master plan has been prepared for the Kozhikode Corporation, Feroke and Ramanattukara municipalities, and Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats. Hitherto the local bodies depended on the master plan prepared by the Calicut Development Authority in 1980.

The master plan has envisaged mobility hubs at Malaparamba and Kozhikode Medical College, while information technology parks have been proposed at Ramanattukara and Beypore. Three special economic zones have been identified at Beypore, landward side of the Kozhikode beach, and Olavanna industrial centre.

Five dedicated high-speed bus routes have been planned to connect the city with its suburbs.

The master plan has been designed taking into consideration the rocketing land values and unavailability of land for public purposes, unplanned development of urban fringe areas and sprawling residential development.

“It has also looked into development issues such as inadequate solid waste, drainage and sewerage management,” Mr. Malik said.