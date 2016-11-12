The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will apparently have to start from the scratch once it takes over the case of the killing of nine fishermen at the seaside village of Marad on May 2, 2003.

Indeed nothing short of a Herculean task awaits the CBI to probe the larger conspiracy involving external forces, source of explosives, huge quantities of weapons collected, and source of funds used in the planning and execution of the massacre. “The incident happened more than 13 years ago and certainly the probe will be a time consuming process,” a senior officer with the Union Home Ministry told The Hindu .

The witnesses and the accused will have to be re-examined and their statements verified with the evidence deduced from the investigations. Besides, the material objects and documents should be checked for facts, he said.

Largest number of accused

No other case in India had such a large number of the accused — 139. The statements of the accused ran into 2.7 lakh pages. Babu Mathew P. Joseph, judge of the Special Court, had prepared the statements of the witnesses in his handwriting. The statements were about 5,000 pages. As many as 843 documents were produced by the prosecution and 57 documents by the defence.

In spite of the Crime Branch led by former Superintendent of Police T.V. Kamalakshan doing his best to probe the case, the prosecution could not prove the conspiracy angle against the accused in the trial court.

Perhaps, that is why the Thomas P. Joseph Commission of Inquiry had pointed out that the Crime Branch had not investigated the larger conspiracy and recommended a probe by Central agencies attached to the IB, CBI, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

New police team

Subsequently, a new police team, which had been formed after the CBI refused to take up the probe, had then told the High Court of Kerala that probing the conspiracy angle, especially international links required tough evidence.

However, a former Crime Branch SP, C.M. Pradeepkumar, who had impleaded in the case, had said that the Marad massacre was a terrorist activity with international connections.

Nevertheless the BJP, which had been clamouring for a CBI probe, had achieved some sort of a political mileage.

