Several firms including a Spanish company has come forward with a proposal to operate a state-of-the-art waste management plant at Njeliyanparamba.

The Kozhikode corporation’s health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj told The Hindu that the proposal of the Spanish company was under the council’s consideration and a final decision would be reached only after considering other proposals as well.

The Spanish company has come up with a proposal for a plant that would cost the corporation around Rs.60 crore. However, another firm has also stepped in with a Rs.30-crore project in which the corporation does not have to invest.

“The company will invest and will also reap the profit. The corporation will not have any liabilities,” Mr. Baburaj said. “All the companies have been asked to submit a detailed proposal,” he added.

The treatment plant at Njeliyanparamba run by CLLFS can process only biodegradable waste at present while tonnes of non-biodegradable waste have piled up in around three acres of land around the plant. The waste collected from houses and roadsides by contingency workers and Kudumbasree workers is brought to the dumping yard without segregation. It will cost the corporation around Rs.2 crore to clear the non-biodegradable waste from the plot. Hence the corporation is planning to build a plant that can process all kinds of waste.

“We had submitted a proposal for a modern plant to the State government. But if private firms are coming forward and the corporation has no liabilities, such proposals will be encouraged,” Mr. Baburaj said.

With the source-level waste management programme being implemented in all wards of the corporation, the amount of waste produced will be less in the future.

“But the waste collected from roadsides will still have to be managed by the corporation,” Mr. Baburaj added.