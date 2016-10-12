Paintings by students of Horizon School in Malappuram at an exhibition that concluded in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The painting did not look like the work of a 9-year-old. Resembling some of the post Second World War paintings from Europe, it stood out among the obvious, though brilliant, works. It was the work of a fourth standard student of Horizon School at Vazhayur in Malappuram district and was created during a painting competition at the school.

Around 35 paintings by 32 budding artists of the school were displayed as part of ‘Colours of Horizon’ at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode over the past five days. The exhibition featured the paintings of students from standard three to eight.

“There were around 60 paintings that were created at a painting competition organised at the school under the guidance of Deepthi Ranju, the school’s art teacher. We selected just 35 of them,” said V.N. Gopalakrishnan, management consultant of the school. Some of the students followed a theme while most chose to unleash their creativity freely.

The exhibition, organised by Chitrarekha Art Solutions in Kozhikode, was inaugurated by noted water colour artist Sadu Aliyur on October 7. It concluded on Tuesday.