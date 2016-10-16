Excise squad seizes ganja saplings from Mohammed Akbar who had nurtured them in growbags

An Excise squad led by Inspector M.K. Gireesh on Friday arrested Mohammed Akbar, a Kunnamangalam native who had allegedly cultivated ganja on the terrace of his house.

The squad, during the surprise check, also seized nine ganja saplings from the man.

Mr. Gireesh said the accused, who was formerly a citizen of Sri Lanka, had been living at Kunnamangalam for the last 30 years.

The man was charged under Sections 20 (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant) and 25 (punishment for allowing premises to be used for the commission of an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.