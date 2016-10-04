Pathayakkunnil Vijesh, 34, one of the main accused in the Aslam murder case, was arrested by a police special squad on Monday.

Police officials said the youth, hailing from Patyam in Kannur district, was allegedly the one who hacked the IUML worker to death at Thuneri on August 12.

The special squad led by Nadapuram Circle Inspector Joshy Jose claimed reliable evidence to the role played by Vijesh in the murder.

The police had earlier arrested eight persons in connection with the case. Police sources said five more persons having involvement in the criminal conspiracy and murder would be netted soon.

The identity of all the gang members has been traced to speed up the inquiry and to net them with all scientific evidence, the sources said.