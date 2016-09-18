Private tree growers can apply for grant till October 15

The Social Forestry Department’s attempt to promote afforestation programmes through special grants is yet to win the attention of tree growers. A special scheme, which was recently announced by the Department offering Rs.50 for a sapling planted by individuals, has so far evoked the response of only 15 persons.

The response has been neutral for more than three years as the allocatwed sum is meagre compared to that of the actual expenses for purchasing a quality sapling and the necessary manure. The procedures and field inspections involved in sanctioning the sum too dampen the spirit of aspirants.

Only those applications cleared by Forest Rangers and panchayat and district committees will be considered for the aid. As of now, people who plant 10 varieties of saplings listed by the Forest Department will only be considered for the scheme. Also, the grant will not be given in a single instalment.

As per Social Forestry Department records, only 25 persons submitted their application last year to benefit from the scheme. However, all applicants were not provided the grant the way they claimed in the application. Officials claim it is the lack of proper awareness that plays spoilsport. “Under the new scheme announced this year, private tree growers can tender applications till October 15,” said an officer attached to the Social Forestry Division office at Mathottam. He added the grant would be beneficial to those who undertake large-scale planting of saplings.