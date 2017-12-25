‘Lubugo’ finds many takers at Sargaalaya

An artisan from Uganda at the stall featuring products made of Lubugo at the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival at Iringal. | Photo Credit: NP

Heard of ‘Lubugo’? No? Then, does the word ‘maravuri’ ring a bell?

Maravuri, the saffron-coloured material taken from the bark of certain trees, was used by saints and ascetics for clothing centuries ago. But most people today have not even heard of it. Now, you have a chance not just to see it, but also feel and even take home a purse or bag made from it. Just visit the stalls run by artisans from Uganda at the ongoing Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival at Iringal here.

Lubugo is the Swahili word for ‘maravuri’, popularly known as Ugandan bark cloth in other parts of the world. It is made from the inner bark of ficus tree (Mutuba in Swahili). The bark is beaten and stretched using hammers to convert it into a thin material. It is dyed using terracotta colours and dried.

“Lubugo is used as the traditional occasional wear for the older generation in Uganda,” said Maria, the artisan from Uganda who is at Sargaalaya for the second time. “It is much revered since it is the attire of the members of the royal family of Buganda,” she said.

Lubugo is treasured by the older generation while the new generation of Ugandans do not care much about it. The royal palace of Buganda has Lubugo from the early 19th century preserved there. The royals even use it as bedcover. “Unfortunately, it cannot be washed, and nowadays, it is being used only during ceremonies,” said Alinda, another artisan.

The products using Lubugo have turned out to be quite popular at Sargaalaya. “People like it for the unique texture and feel,” said Maria. Their stalls also feature wooden masks, beadwork ornaments, cloth dolls, mats using palm leaves and banana fibre and wooden dolls besides some unique paintings.