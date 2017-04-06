Lorry strike to jack up prices ahead of Vishu

Some of the drivers from Tamil Nadu who have been stranded in Kozhikode for the last five days following the lorry strike against hike in insurance premium. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

The indefinite strike by the lorry owners is likely to snowball into a major crisis with the public having to bear the brunt ahead of the Vishu and Easter celebrations.

Around one lakh heavy vehicles in the State are taking part in the strike from March 30 demanding the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to roll back the hike in insurance premium for vehicles.

“We have decided to intensify the strike at the national level beginning April 8,” Lorry Owners Welfare Federation president K.K. Hamsa said on Wednesday.

Kozhikode district has the highest number of 20,000 lorries and trucks in the State. All of them have halted services. Many are stranded on the borders of other States or at the check-posts. At the same time, many drivers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also been stranded in Kozhikode for the last five days.

Lorries operate to the city from all over the country. Prices of essential commodities such as vegetables and fruits have soared since the strike began six days ago. Transport companies have stopped all bookings. The situation would be grim if the strike spreads throughout the country. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) and All India Confederation of Goods Carrying Vehicle Owners Association are participating in the strike. Lorry owners will not withdraw from the strike unless the IRDA meets all important demands, said G.R. Shanmugappa, one of the leaders.

Protesters also blocked goods vehicles at many places in the State. “We have decided to rope other vehicle owners into the strike. Majority are owner- cum-driver of the lorries. We cannot afford to pay a huge price for third party insurance premium. The hike was 25% each year from 2013 to 2016. Now the hike is almost 50%, ” Mr. Hamsa said.

A six-wheel vehicle will have to pay₹36,685 this year. Last year the amount was ₹25, 577. “The Centre should intervene to resolve the issue,” he said. However, the IRDA has said that the hike in motor third party cover premium had been necessary as the claims ratio increased by 150%.