Local self-government bodies in the district have been asked to submit projects for this fiscal within the stipulated time, failing which they would lose development funds. Officials said the deadline for local bodies to submit their projects before the District Planning Committee was September 9.

The local bodies who have not submitted their projects before the deadline could submit them by September 30. However, they will lose five per cent of the funds. The local bodies submitting projects after September 30 will get 10 per cent less of the funds, officials said.