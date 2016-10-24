Regional meetings with landowners to be held next month

The bumpy ride on the narrow rural roads in the Nadapuram Assembly constituency might change for the better if an initiative taken by the six grama panchayats in the constituency succeeds.

Recently, the panchayats came together to attend a meeting and get down to work by firstly clearing the negotiations related to obtain the required extend of land from private holders. Other than trying a negotiable purchase, the panchayat authorities are planning to take friendly measures that may prompt the landowners to voluntarily hand over the property to the local bodies concerned.

Regional meetings

Following the collective decision taken at a recent meeting chaired by Nadapuram MLA E.K. Vijayan, a series of regional meetings will be held in Purameri, Nadapuram, Edachery, Onchiyam, Chorode and Eramala grama panchayats from next month. Heads of these six local bodies have also finalised the date of their meetings with the local landholders, merchants and building owners in the project area for fast settlements.

The Muttungal-Nadapuram road will get the first priority as the State government has already sanctioned Rs.30 crore for the project. The MLA says the renovation works and the widening will be completed simultaneously after winning the consent of the landholders. The proposals have been discussed with the heads of all the six grama panchayats and they will further explain it at the regional meetings for the landowners concerned, he adds.

Officials of the Public Works Department confirm that steps are under way to change the condition of 26 selected rural roads in Nadapuram.

Roads that connect Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi Assembly constituencies too will get a fair allocation, they said.

Tendering procedures have been completed to start the works of some of the damaged roads where there was no land acquisition requirement, the officials said.