The Kerala Livestock Inspectors’ Association has alleged deliberate attempt on the part of the Animal Husbandry Department to prevent the eligible promotion benefits of over 1,200 Livestock Inspectors in the State.

Leaders of the association said in a communication here that they would resort to a Statewide strike soon against the continuing apathy of the department on the issue. They have also decided to withhold the statistical details of the recent vaccination drive they conducted against the foot-and-mouth disease.

