The Panikkar Service Society has flayed the State government’s stand on entry of women to the Sabarimala shrine.

Society chairman Beypore T.K. Muraleedhara Panikkar said the government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting the entry of women of all age groups to the temple was an insult to the Hindu community. He termed it an attempt to to eliminate Sabarimala temple as well as Hindu rituals.

Mr. Panikkar said Hindu traditions and rituals were sacrosanct, and that they should not be altered. “Neither the government nor courts have any role in religious matters. It is up to religious leaders and scholars to decide on religious matters,” he added.

“Traditionally, women in the age group of 10 to 50 are banned from entering the temple. But the government is going ahead with its move to allow all women to enter the shrine. This is an open threat to Hindus,” he said. Mr. Panikkar added that the society would, in partnership with the Hindu Aikya Vedi, launch strong agitations against the government’s move.