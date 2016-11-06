Cities » Kozhikode

Kozhikode, November 6, 2016
Updated: November 6, 2016 05:36 IST

Learning English will now be just child’s play

Candy Kids has activities for students in the form of video games too.
‘Candy Kids’ is the animated version of English textbook for Class 1 students

For students of Class I in the State, English learning will now be like playing a video game. ‘Candy Kids’, the animated version of Standard 1 English textbook under the Kerala State syllabus is here to make sure that children enjoy learning in a medium they are most comfortable with.

Besides the animated text, Candy Kids has activities for students in the form of video games. It is designed in such a way that it can be installed on tablets, computers, and smartphones.

The seven chapters in the text have been animated, and students get to know the correct pronunciation too.

Candy Kids is the result of dedicated efforts by around 15 teachers over a period of eight months. The script and dialogues were prepared by K.N. Sukhathan from CAUP School at Pariyapuram in Malappuram district, while the game was developed by Muhammed Basheer from Sethuseetharam A.L.P. School at Elathur in Kozhikode.

C.C. Jaffer from Calicut Orphanage School; Jasim Sulthan from MIUP School, Cheruvathur, Malappuram, and P. Nisha, a lecturer from Palakkad, provided academic support. C.C. Ishaaq Ali and K.P. Ali Abdurahman from MIUP School, Cheruvathur, designed the text, while students of the same school gave the voice over.

The impact of smart learning among kids is what inspired the team to come up with the module. Now, the team is busy preparing the animated version of the Malayalam textbook for Standard I . The module has been approved by the Kerala State Institute of Education Technology.

