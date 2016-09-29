The Left Democratic Front (LDF) observed a hartal in Nadapuram panchayat on Wednesday in protest against the attack allegedly carried out by some of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers during a protest march on Tuesday. Bus and taxi services were interrupted in the hartal that also affected the functioning of all educational institutions in the region. Though the hartal was almost peaceful, some of the local areas remained tense.

Four students, who were travelling by a jeep to their home after attending examinations, were injured when miscreants pelted stones at their vehicle.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers alleged that the attack was carried out by a group of Indian Union Muslim League workers.

Police surveillance was tightened in the area in the wake of the fresh incidents of violence between CPI(M) and IUML workers. The search for illegally procured weapons was also intensified with the support of various squads. Police officials from Nadapuram said they recovered two steel bombs during the Wednesday’s search near the Kallachi town.

Clashes erupted in Kallachi and Nadapuram areas on Tuesday night as some of the IUML workers, who took part in a march against the alleged apathy of the police in arresting some of the key accused in the Aslam murder case, locked horns with CPI(M) workers. Several persons, including police personnel, had suffered injuries in the clashes.

