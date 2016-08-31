After a period of lull, the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbasree is all set to regain a strong footing with an array of new projects for the Onam season.

Among the projects is the launch of a mobile restaurant in Kozhikode on Thursday, the first in the history of the Kudumbasree Mission in the State.

The mobile restaurant is the brainchild of the same group who came up with the concept of ‘Ruchipura’ three years ago. With the astounding success of the restaurant near the mofussil bus stand, the group of enterprising women have come up with the idea of a mobile restaurant, to which the Corporation Kudumbasree has extended its whole-hearted support.

Different

“The restaurant is in no way similar to ‘Food on Wheels’, a project that failed to take off,” said M.V. Ramsi Ismail, who, after a brief gap, is back as the project coordinator in-charge. “This is a full-fledged restaurant with an inbuilt live kitchen and waste management facility, unlike ‘Food on Wheels’ that was about selling food items manufactured elsewhere,” he said.

The restaurant will focus on providing healthy food, which will be steam-cooked as much as possible, and will avoid fried items.

To be launched at 4 p.m. on September 1 near the Central Library premises at Mananchira, the restaurant will begin with a ‘Payasamela’ for the first 10 days.