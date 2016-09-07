Senior Congress leaders in Kozhikode district have sought the intervention of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran to end theslugfest among middle-rung leaders in the party.

They said the reported statement of Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president K.C. Abu against KPCC executive member and legislator V.T. Balram appears to have given a free-run to some leaders in the party. “Mr. Abu is only one of the DCC presidents and Mr. Balram one of the Congress legislators. Both belong to the lower category of functionaries in the party. The KPCC president should exercise his rights to refrain these leaders from airing their views publicly against individuals and the party,” a senior leader said.

In reply to a Facebook post , Mr. Abu had said that the young legislator from Thrithala constituency had secured the benefits of the party ‘even before hatching out of an egg’, in an apparent reference that Mr. Balram had not put in any hard work to achieve his present status. He had never led any agitation nor jailed for any protest, Mr. Abu said.

However, Mr. Balram retorted back posting on his Facebook page that the Congress party also needed leaders that did not hatch out of group incubators. [ Mr. Abu belongs to the ‘A’ group of the party led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy while Mr. Balram claims to be neutral having no group affiliations].

Mr. Balram, who is popular on the social media site, also posted a funny picture of a toddler with a hand on the nose captioned smell of rotten egg again.