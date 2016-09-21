An artist making life-size figures of Kathakali to install at the venue of a BJP national council meet at Swapnanagari, near Sarovaram Park, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Unprecedented security cover for city ahead of BJP national meet

An unprecedented security blanket will be thrown over Kozhikode city in the coming days for the three-day national council meeting of the BJP beginning September 23.

More than 2,000 police personnel drawn from different battalions and senior officers from the State police will camp in the city. The elite NSG and SPG are in touch with the district administration to finalise plans for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues.

The Prime Minister will fly down from New Delhi on September 24.

He will land at the Karipur airport and proceed by a copter to reach the Vikram Maidan helipad at West Hill. He will address a public meeting on the Kozhikode beach at 5 p.m.

After the public meeting, Mr. Modi will take part in an interactive programme “Smruthi Sandhya ” with former office-bearers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, at the Zamorin’s High School at Tali and proceed to stay at the Kozhikode Government guest house. He will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay, former Jan Sangh president, at Swapna Nagari on September 25 and depart for Delhi in the evening.

The stay of the Z plus category protectees has been arranged at the Kadavu Resort where the national executive committee meeting will take place.

The Kozhikode Mini Bypass stretch from West Hill Chungam to the Arayidathupalam will be a sterile zone till the completion of the BJP conference.

About 1,800 delegates including Chief Ministers, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and legislators will deliberate to prepare a blueprint for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Uttarkhand, Gujarat, and Goa as well as the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

BJP national president Amit Shah will hold an exclusive meeting of State presidents and general secretaries of the party.

Senior leaders and mediapersons will be accommodated at 45 hotels in the city, party sources said.