As many as 6,731 toilets constructed in households in 70 grama panchayats

In line with the State government’s target of making Kerala open defecation free (ODF) by November 1, the district will be declared ODF on September 30.

Officials said steps had been taken to implement all projects envisaged as part of declaring the district ODF at the grama panchayat, municipality and corporation levels.

For now, 6,731 toilets, out of the targeted 12,843, have been constructed in households in 70 grama panchayats.

Incidentally, Kozhikode is the third district in the State to have completed 50 per cent work as part of efforts to realise the target.

District Collector N. Prasanth said three blocks and 17 grama panchayats had already been declared ODF.

Panels to oversee work

Meanwhile, committees have been formed in all wards to oversee the construction of toilets on priority basis.

The committees, chaired by the respective ward members, will educate beneficiaries on the need for using toilets.

Moreover, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and Master of Social Work students are chipping in through awareness campaigns.

Toilets in tribal colonies

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Mata Amritanandamayi Math has constructed 100 toilets in tribal colonies in Puthuppady, Karassery, Thiruvambadi, and Omassery grama panchayats.

Malabar Group of Companies has also promised to fund the construction of toilets in some backward regions in the district.