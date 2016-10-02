Now on, the night lights will be brighter and cheaper in Kottuly.

The Residents’ Association Coordination Committee of Kottuly ward has initiated a drive to reduce power consumption in the ward. Through the project, ‘Vaidyuthi labhikku, naadinu velichameku’ (Save electricity, light up the neighbourhood), inaugurated by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran at Kottuly on Saturday, LED lights will be distributed to all households in the ward at considerably lower rates.

“There are around 1,500 households including apartments in the ward. We have done a survey of how many LED lights each household will need. A private LED manufacturer has agreed to provide the lights at rates 40 to 60 per cent less than the market rate,” said ward councillor K.T. Sushaj.

The project is being implemented in phases. “Around 4,400 LED bulbs at a cost of around Rs.6 lakh has been purchased for the first phase,” he said.

Besides supplying LED lights, the committee is also planning to organise programmes to create awareness among the residents on the proper use of appliances to avoid wastage of power. “There is a tendency among people to leave switches on and let power be wasted. Also, most people do not know much about the right way to use many home appliances,” he said.

The first awareness programme was held on Saturday where Assistant Executive Engineer of Kerala State Electricity Board P.V. Maya spoke on energy conservation methods.

Meanwhile, health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj has launched the second phase of the ‘Clean ward 25’ programme.