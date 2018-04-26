KAS norms violation of reservation rules, says union

more-in

The Indian Union Muslim League-affiliated State Employees Union (SEU) has accused the government of violating minority and backward reservation rules while formulating norms for recruitment to the proposed Kerala Administrative Service (KAS).

SEU president A.M. Aboobacker told the media here on Wednesday that the union had petitioned the State Commission for Minorities, claiming that the current plan of recruitment to KAS was detrimental to the interests of minority and backward communities as reservation benefits were only for Stream 1, through direct recruitment.

For recruitment under Stream 2, from regular employees or approved probationers in government departments, and Stream 3, through transfer of candidates holding first gazetted post or above, reservation rules are not applicable. The union claimed it was a denial of justice to backward and minority communities.

The commission had recently asked the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department to ensure that reservation benefits were in force during recruitment to Stream 2 and Stream 3 too.

Mr. Aboobacker alleged that many of the policies of the LDF government such as those on reservation were found to have been influenced by a group of advisers inspired by capitalist values. He claimed that the previous UDF government had created several new posts and reduced the workload on employees. The LDF government, however, is trying to portray a bad image about government staff before people, Mr. Aboobacker alleged. The upcoming two-day SEU State conference at Malappuram will discuss these issues. The conference will begin on April 27, he added.