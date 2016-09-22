Cities » Kozhikode

Kozhikode, September 22, 2016
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:39 IST

Janasevana Kendram to be more customer-friendly

  • Staff Reporter
Changing times:The Janasevana Kendram at Kozhikode Municipal Corporation— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup
New shift system for staff to be introduced; no lunch break

The Janasevana Kendram at Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is undergoing some major changes to make the centre more customer-friendly.

“We have introduced a shift system for the staff. So that the centre will be open at 9 a.m. There will not be lunch break,” said K.V. Baburaj, Standing Committee chairman in charge of the centre.

The corporation is planning to launch the new system on September 28. It will ensure uninterrupted service for seven hours.

At present, the centre is working from 10.15 a.m. to 4 p.m., which includes a lunch break from 1.15 p.m. to 2.15 p.m. Long queues outside the centre during the lunch break is a common sight at the corporation office.

The corporation has sought the support of Information Kerala Mission (IKM) for the purpose. IKM is looking after the technological requirements of the centre. “The new shift timings apply to the IKM staff also. We are waiting for their consent,” Mr. Baburaj said.

If everything goes well, Kozhikode will be the first corporation in the State to offer seven-hour uninterrupted service at a Janasevana Kendram.

