Milestone:Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and Ministers K.T. Jaleel and A.K. Saseendran during the release of the master plan in Kozhikode on Sunday.– Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Draft master plan for city and neighbouring areas released

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has come up with a master plan for the development of the city and the neighbouring areas that is expected to be completed by 2035.

Releasing the draft master plan here on Sunday, Minister for Local Self-Governance K.T. Jaleel termed the master plan a milestone in the development of the city and pointed out that it was very much eco friendly.

“The master plan is designed to minimise the difficulties for the public. The public can suggest changes in the master plan, but they need not be change for the sake of change. There should be some sacrifices made for development. We have a history of giving up even places of worship for development. Each one of us should think how we could contribute for the development of the city and cooperate with the plan,” he said.

He handed over the draft master plan to Beypore MLA V.K.C. Mammad Koya. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran presided over the function.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran inaugurated the exhibition explaining the master plan.

MLAs M.K. Muneer, A. Pradeep Kumar, and P.T.A. Rahim, State Sports Council president T.P. Dasan, Kozhikode Block Panchayat president N. Manoj, Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak, various municipal chairpersons in the district, Chief Town Planner Shaji Joseph and other officials were present.

The new master plan covers 177.09 sq km area which includes the Corporation, Feroke and Ramanattukara Municipalities, Olavanna and Kadalundy Grama Panchayats. The draft was released after the plan got final approval by the State government and Chief Town Planner, as the latter required around 75 amendments to the initial draft.