‘Jalayanam’ to boost water tourism in Kadalundi and Olavanna

more-in

KOZHIKODE: Water tourism is expected to get a boost in Kadalundi and Olavanna grama panchayats in the district, as ‘Jalayanam’, a project aimed at developing farm and aquatic tourism initiatives, is all set for launch next month.

The Mampuzha farm tourism project, a major component of the initiative, will be launched on September 27, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, in Olavanna grama panchayat. An aqua green organic farm has been set up at Kambiliparamba, and a boat ride connecting the villages on the banks of Mampuzha will be part of the project.

N. Manoj Kumar, block panchayat president, said creation of jobs at the local level by conserving water resources in villages was their priority. “Fresh water fish and sea fish are available in the region. And, traditional industries such as coir, coconut, pottery, and bell metal are also there. Tourists, domestic and foreign, will have the facility to savour fish varieties. They can also see the functioning of traditional industries and buy wares of their choice,” he said.

The Kadalundi-Vallikkunnu Community Reserve has mangrove forests and fish species. The bird sanctuary there is spread over various islets where the Kadalundi river meets the Arabian Sea. A watch tower will be built on the pathway close to the sanctuary. “Another area of priority will be aquatic and farm tourism. New methods in farming will be highlighted, which will also be aimed at conserving soil and water. Biodiversity parks too will be set up,” Mr. Manoj Kumar said.

K. Rupesh Kumar, State coordinator, Responsible Tourism, said it might for the first time in the State that a block panchayat was being involved in the development of a region. The effort will be to promote rural entrepreneurs to help develop the villages as tourism destinations.

Conceived by the Kozhikode Block Panchayat, the project has the support of the Responsible Tourism initiative of the Tourism Department, the District Tourism Promotion Council, Malabar Botanical Garden, Beypore Port and Fisheries and Forest departments.

A tourism development panel with the block panchayat president as chairman and the district coordinator of Responsible Tourism has been constituted to oversee its implementation.