For actor Vineeth, it was back to school again. He spent time with children in various schools in the city on Thursday, on the eve of the release of his new film Pallikkoodam .

“It was great interacting with the children and the teachers,” Vineeth told The Hindu here on Friday. “I visited schools such as Government Ganapat Girls Higher Secondary School and Model Higher Secondary School.”

Long before he became a film star, he had attained fame as a schoolboy, sweeping prizes in dance at the State School Arts Festivals. He said he was glad to be part of a film that was about children.

“When producer Manoj Varkey and director Gireesh P.C. Palam told me about Pallikkoodam , I was impressed,” he said. “I wanted to be part of a sincere attempt.”

He said the film came out well, though not an awful lot of money was spent on its making. “Both Manoj and Gireesh had done their homework well,” he said. “I enjoyed acting in the film. I play a schoolteacher. I think the children in the film have performed really well, especially Alan, who played the protagonist.”

He said he was encouraged by the response to the film on the opening day.

“It could get better in the next few days as more theatres would begin screening it,” he said.